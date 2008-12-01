2017 JavaScript Rising Stars

We hope you enjoyed this round-up of the JavaScript universe in 2017.

We have seen by the numbers that Vue.js is once again the winner of this year, and its success is not slowing down.

The React eco-system keeps growing up, after finally putting its license-related issues behind it.

But if we had to pick one project among the 2017 Rising Stars it would be Prettier . It's so nice to be able to write code without worriyng about formatting!

And for another point view on the latest trends, be sure to also check out the State of JavaScript 2017 survey , where we collected and analyzed responses from more than 23,000 developers.

So going forward, which projects do you think will be the next JavaScript Rising Stars in 2018?

A new framework based on GraphQL ?

A library that takes advantage of the new WebAssembly standard to create a unique experience in the browser?

Let us know what you think! In the meantime, thank you for your attention, and feel free to share this article or reach us on Github if you have any feedback… and see you next year!